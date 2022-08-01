City of Berwyn fires employee who admitted to yelling racial slur at contractor

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn city employee who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man was fired, the city announced.

While disciplinary actions are typically confidential, the city said on Monday it was disclosing the termination of the employee, identified as Sarah Lopez, for making the comment while performing her duties as a city blight officer. The firing came after a full investigation in accordance with the due process rights given to city employees under a collective bargaining agreement, the city said.

Phillip Robbin, who was hired to remove a tree from a property in Berwyn told CBS 2's Marissa Pearlman that while working, a City of Berwyn car pulled up. The driver, Lopez, started yelling at Robbin to move his work truck.

"She was like, 'You cannot turn your back on me, you f***ing n******,'" Robbin said.

The city said in a statement, "The actions and statements made by this former employee do not reflect the values of the city's diverse workforce or work environment in any way and have no place in our city. The City of Berwyn unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination and racism and denounces those actions."

Lopez also resigned her seat as a Berwyn South School District Board.