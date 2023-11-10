City officials help migrants fill out forms to allow for work permits

Migrants get help with forms needed for work permits at Loop event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What do the next steps for the thousands of migrants in Chicago look like right now?

Lengthy forms allow for Temporary Protection Status, and work permits - but the process isn't easy.

CBS 2's Tara Molina got a firsthand look at the process Friday an event in The Loop hosted by city officials, where dozens of volunteers walked families through how it works.

Having been in Chicago since the end of June, Jesus Perdemo and his family just want to take those next steps. The 30-plus-page forms for Temporary Protection Status to obtain work permits are the key to moving forward.

Jesus says said really just wants to work – any job that will have him.

But he can't work without federal Temporary Protected Status - made possible for nationals of certain countries designated unsafe by the Department of Homeland Security. People can only apply if they arrived by July 31, 2023.

If approved, they can legally work and live in the United States for up to 18 months.

Jesus said he and his family left Venezuela after law enforcement raided their home. But he said the journey to the United States took a year and was incredibly difficult – and deadly for some in their group.

He said he is thankful to be in Chicago, and for the help they've received.

"We really want these people to be part of our community; to find jobs; to get on their feet," said Ald. Bill Conway (34th).

Ald. Conway, a host of the event along with Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), Chicago Police 1st District Councilor Jamie Brown, and Instituto Progreso del Latino, said there is a need for such programs to help people navigate the forms.

"The forms that are involved are very complicated," Conway said.

"There's a lot of questions written in legalese that need to be interpreted - because if they are interpreted incorrectly, you could be just deemed inadmissible or not able to receive a work permit with one wrong answer," said Brown, "so it's always best to have an attorney review."

Brown is an attorney and community organizer - one of more than 30 volunteers here helping people like Jesus and his family.

"There's just no shortage of people who need help," she said.

And while we're told approval of such forms typically takes around six months, there is a push by legislators - including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), to get that down - with 30 days the goal for approval.

Organizers were able to help around 75 people with their Temporary Protection Status paperwork on Friday We are told there are more events in the works moving forward.

Meanwhile right now, Jesus and his family are living in a shelter downtown. He says he is hoping for that quicker approval.