Johnson along with other city leaders to discuss Memorial Day, summer safety plans

Johnson along with other city leaders to discuss summer safety plans
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a few days before the Memorial Day holiday - the unofficial start of summer.

With that, city leaders are taking a hard look at preventing summer violence.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt are expected to speak at 63rd Street Beach at 1:30 p.m.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 8:59 AM

