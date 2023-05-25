Johnson along with other city leaders to discuss Memorial Day, summer safety plans

Johnson along with other city leaders to discuss summer safety plans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a few days before the Memorial Day holiday - the unofficial start of summer.

With that, city leaders are taking a hard look at preventing summer violence.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt are expected to speak at 63rd Street Beach at 1:30 p.m.