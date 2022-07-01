City leaders outline safety plans for 4th of July weekend; asking parents to participate

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nice weather this holiday weekend means Chicago's lakefront will be packed.

City leaders on Friday outlined their plans to keep everyone safe – calling on parents to help keep kids out of trouble.

"Parents, guardians, caring adults in our children's lives, have a plan for them this weekend. Know where they are and who they are with," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Police say you can expect to see more officers on foot and bike patrols throughout the city this weekend. And the office of emergency management will be closely monitoring all weekend events in real-time.

One spot police are focusing on is Saturday night's fireworks at Navy Pier.

Police will be setting up a command post there with the fire department and the FBI -- monitoring security checkpoints and watching more than 600 cameras.