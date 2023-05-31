Watch CBS News
City leaders, organizations to discuss available services during Mental Health Awareness Month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

At 10:30 a.m. this morning Cook County leaders and organizations will make sure people know what behavioral health services are available to them.

We will also learn the impact the $16 million Building Healthy Communities grant has had on the community in the first quarter of the year.

