City leaders, organizations to discuss available services during Mental Health Awareness Month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
At 10:30 a.m. this morning Cook County leaders and organizations will make sure people know what behavioral health services are available to them.
We will also learn the impact the $16 million Building Healthy Communities grant has had on the community in the first quarter of the year.
