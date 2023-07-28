Watch CBS News
City hiring 15 airport information ambassadors for O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- O'Hare International Airport is hiring, and looking for multilingual applications.

The Chicago Department of Aviation wants to hire 15 airport information ambassadors. The customer service position does not require a high school or college degree.

The ambassadors will staff information booths at all four O'Hare terminals – and answer questions and provide directions to travelers.

If you're interested, you can apply at chicago.gov/careers.

