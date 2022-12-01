Chicago's City Hall closed for most of Friday for emergency exercises
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago, if you have business to take care of at City Hall, you might have to wait until next week.
City Hall will be closed to the public from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday for an active shooter drill. The Office of Emergency Management said the exercise is meant to prepare city workers for emergency situations.
The Cook County side of the building will remain open during the drill.
