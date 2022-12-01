Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's City Hall closed for most of Friday for emergency exercises

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's City Hall closed for most of Friday for emergency exercises
Chicago's City Hall closed for most of Friday for emergency exercises 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago, if you have business to take care of at City Hall, you might have to wait until next week.

City Hall will be closed to the public from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday for an active shooter drill. The Office of Emergency Management said the exercise is meant to prepare city workers for emergency situations.

The Cook County side of the building will remain open during the drill.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.