Chicago's City Hall closed for most of Friday for emergency exercises

Chicago's City Hall closed for most of Friday for emergency exercises

Chicago's City Hall closed for most of Friday for emergency exercises

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago, if you have business to take care of at City Hall, you might have to wait until next week.

City Hall will be closed to the public from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday for an active shooter drill. The Office of Emergency Management said the exercise is meant to prepare city workers for emergency situations.

The Cook County side of the building will remain open during the drill.

NotifyChicago: City Hall is closed to public Friday Dec 2 6am-1pm for Public Safety Exercise. West sidewalk on LaSalle closed to pedestrians. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) December 1, 2022