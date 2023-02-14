City Cruises offering special Valentine's Day dinner cruises

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Valentine's Day, if you're looking for a romantic dinner with a view, we have just the spot for you.

Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder shares a unique date idea that will take you right through the heart of the city.

"Our Valentine's Day cruises are just a super-unique way to experience Valentine's Day," said City Cruises general manager Grace Fuller.

City Cruises' glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled boat is the only vessel of its type available for city tours and cruises on the Chicago River, and they're setting sail for Valentine's Day, taking passengers through the city and back again.

"You really go through the Grand Canyon of the Midwest when you're going through the skyscrapers and all the buildings, you're going down the river," Fuller said.

While the skyline passes by, guests are served a four-course meal, made fresh in the boat's kitchen, which is comparable to any kitchen in the city.

Chef Francesco Simone gave a tour of the kitchen while prepping some dishes guests can expect to have on the cruise this year.

"Usually two cooks over here, two or three line cooks, one person at the pass expediting, and then usually a sous chef walking around. I'm here. It's about 140 and 150 plated, usually for service," Simone said. "We're getting trucks every day. We're getting fresh meat every day, fresh fish every day. And, you know, prepping the entire menu on a daily basis."

Upstairs, drink specialist Trae Womack is mixing up themed cocktails for the voyage, to keep the party going all night long.

On the spirit of Valentine's, I created a strawberry chocolate strawberry margarita," Womack said.

From Valentine's Day through Father's Day, and into the summer, "We want our guests, you know, and our city to remember that city cruises is open all year round," Fuller said.

"We do not close for operation. We are open on holidays here, open for our guests. We love our waterways. We want people to experience drinks, dancing. It's everything on the water," Fuller said.

City cruises isn't only for Chicagoans looking to relax. Fuller said they are hiring, and have several positions available.