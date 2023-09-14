Watch CBS News
City Council to vote on $25M settlement for 2 men wrongfully convicted in shooting death of basketball standout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The full City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a $25 million settlement for two men who served a combined 36 years in prison for a murder they didn't commit.

Wayne Washington said he was beaten by detectives into confessing to the 1993 murder of a basketball standout.

Washington was exonerated and could now receive a $7.5 million settlement.

Tyrone Hood was also exonerated in the murder and could receive $17.5 million.

Some aldermen say the payout is higher than the yearly average they've set for improper incarceration.

