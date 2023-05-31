City Council to vote on expanded outdoor dining program

City Council will vote on expanded outdoor dining program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A full City Council vote is expected on the expanded outdoor dining program.

It was created during the pandemic.

This vote would make the plan permanent.

The council committee on license and consumer protection unanimously approved a plan on Tuesday - allowing bars and restaurants to expand sidewalk patios, and in some cases spill into streets.

Individual aldermen would have the authority to approve or deny outdoor dining permits.

Restaurant owners say making the pandemic outdoor dining rules permanent will help them thrive.