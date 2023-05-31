Watch CBS News
Local News

City Council to vote on expanded outdoor dining program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

City Council will vote on expanded outdoor dining program
City Council will vote on expanded outdoor dining program 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A full City Council vote is expected on the expanded outdoor dining program.

It was created during the pandemic.

This vote would make the plan permanent.

The council committee on license and consumer protection unanimously approved a plan on Tuesday - allowing bars and restaurants to expand sidewalk patios, and in some cases spill into streets.

Individual aldermen would have the authority to approve or deny outdoor dining permits.

Restaurant owners say making the pandemic outdoor dining rules permanent will help them thrive.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.