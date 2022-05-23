City Council committee expected to vote on Bally's plan for River West casino Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A possible make-or-break vote for Bally's bid to build Chicago's first ever Casino comes on Monday.

The first expected vote on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's push for Bally's to build a $1.74 billion casino in River West was called off last week, as aldermen continued to raise questions about the project, but the mayor is still hoping to get it approved this week.

The City Council's Special Casino Committee had been expected to vote on the plan to build the casino at what is now the Chicago Tribune's printing plant and newsroom near Chicago Avenue and State Street last Friday, but early in the meeting, chairman Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) acknowledged the votes weren't there yet to send the project to the full council.

Instead, Tunney said the plan is to try for a vote on Monday. The full City Council is already scheduled to meet at 10 a.m., and Tunney said the plan is to recess that meeting by 1 p.m., so the Special Casino Committee can meet for a vote, and send it to the full City Council, which would reconvene at 4 p.m., and then "defer and publish" the committee's recommendation, paving the way for a final vote by the full council at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lightfoot said she had no problem with delaying a vote on the casino project until Monday.

"We feel very confident that we have the votes to make sure that this gets over the hurdle, but a number of members said that they wanted to take a little bit more time to read the documents," she said. "We have to make sure that they're comfortable, that they've got all the information they need. This is a very big decision that the City Council, all 50 of them have to make, and we want to make sure that we're responsive to what they've said, which is can you give us a little more time."

The mayor said Friday her staff will be ready to answer questions from aldermen throughout the weekend, ahead of Monday's expected vote.

However, Tunney left the door open to possibly holding up that vote on Monday, if there are still too many unanswered questions from aldermen.