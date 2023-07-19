City Council to vote on sidewalk snow, ice removal pilot program

City Council will vote on pilot program to remove snow, ice from sidewalks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago City Council is meeting Wednesday morning and some aldermen and women have already winter on their minds.

The council is expected to vote on the creation of a pilot program that would make sidewalk snow and ice removal a municipal service.

It is currently the responsibility of property owners.

Activists say the failure to clear and de-ice sidewalks traps people who use mobility aids - including wheelchairs.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by the committee on pedestrian and traffic safety on Friday.