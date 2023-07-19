Watch CBS News
Local News

City Council to vote on sidewalk snow, ice removal pilot program

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

City Council will vote on pilot program to remove snow, ice from sidewalks
City Council will vote on pilot program to remove snow, ice from sidewalks 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago City Council is meeting Wednesday morning and some aldermen and women have already winter on their minds.

The council is expected to vote on the creation of a pilot program that would make sidewalk snow and ice removal a municipal service.

It is currently the responsibility of property owners.

Activists say the failure to clear and de-ice sidewalks traps people who use mobility aids - including wheelchairs.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by the committee on pedestrian and traffic safety on Friday.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.