City Council Rules Committee vote to confirm 11th Ward alderman scheduled for Tuesday; no nominee announced

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago may find out who will lead the 11th Ward Tuesday, a seat previously held by Patrick Daley Thompson.

A meeting at City Hall is scheduled for 2 p.m. to confirm the new 11th Ward alderman by vote. A nominee has not yet been announced.

Thompson resigned last month after he was convicted of tax fraud.

The city opened his seat to applications. The selection committee was then tasked with reviewing those applications.

The mayor was tasked with making the final selection to bring forward to the City Council Rules Committee by 2 p.m.

