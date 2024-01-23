Chicago City Council to weigh ordinance effectively banning natural gas in new buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposal to effectively ban natural gas in most new buildings in Chicago will be introduced to the City Council on Wednesday.

Supporters of the so-called Clean and Affordable Buildings Ordinance said it's an effort to tackle the global climate issue.

The 15 co-sponsors of the proposed ordinance said putting emissions caps on buildings is one of the most effective steps for fighting climate change.

The ordinance would set an emissions standard that essentially would mandate most newly constructed buildings to require electric power for cooking, heating, and hot water tanks. While natural gas hookups would not be specifically banned, it wouldn't be feasible for gas hookups to meet the new emissions standards.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has thrown his support behind the measure, saying that the ordinance would make heating homes more affordable and safer.

"Too many Chicagoans are having trouble paying their gas bills, and too many families are exposed to chemicals that cause cancer and asthma when burning gas in their kitchens," Johnson said.

Chicagoans with gas stoves and furnaces do not need to worry about replacing them with electric appliances, as the proposed ordinance focuses on new buildings. New hospitals, crematoriums, research laboratories, emergency backup power generators, commercial kitchens, and commercial laundries also would be exempt from the proposal's requirements.

"This is only going to impact like 1% of our buildings right now; like, what we are introducing and looking to have passed, it's just the first step towards building decarbonization," said chief sponsor Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), who chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection and Energy.

On the other hand, Peoples Gas said the proposed ordinance would increase costs and risk reliability in bitter cold snaps like the sub-zero freezing temperatures that hit Chicago in the past week.

Peoples Gas also argued that using electricity for heat, hot water, and cooking would be more expensive than using natural gas.

"It costs up to $75,000 to convert a Chicago home to all-electric. On top of that expense, forcing homes to rely on all-electric heat would cost Chicagoans two times more than natural gas," Peoples Gas spokesman Brendan Conway said in an email.

Peoples Gas also claimed greenhouse gas emissions would go up under the proposed ordinance, noting Chicago's electric grid relies on coal and natural gas power plants.