Watch CBS News
Local News

City Council Financial Committee hearing to address outrageous water bills

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

City Council financial committee hearing to address outrageous water bills
City Council financial committee hearing to address outrageous water bills 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago City Council Committee is holding a hearing to address outrageous water bills.

This was prompted by the CBS 2 investigators Getting Hosed series. CBS 2's Brad Edwards has been investigating water bill issues for Chicago residents. 

Streaming with Brad: Chicago water bill hearing 07:31

Four years into Getting Hosed, 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas introduced a city council resolution calling for the finance committee to hold a public hearing to question water department and finance department officials.

They're looking to figure out why some customers are being handed down thousands of dollars in water bills and how to stop it from continuing to happen in the future.  

Ten Chicagoans are going to testify. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.