City Council financial committee hearing to address outrageous water bills

City Council financial committee hearing to address outrageous water bills

City Council financial committee hearing to address outrageous water bills

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago City Council Committee is holding a hearing to address outrageous water bills.

This was prompted by the CBS 2 investigators Getting Hosed series. CBS 2's Brad Edwards has been investigating water bill issues for Chicago residents.

Four years into Getting Hosed, 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas introduced a city council resolution calling for the finance committee to hold a public hearing to question water department and finance department officials.

They're looking to figure out why some customers are being handed down thousands of dollars in water bills and how to stop it from continuing to happen in the future.

Ten Chicagoans are going to testify.