City campaign makes it easier for volunteers to help out in migrant crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is looking to make it easier for volunteers to help out new migrant arrivals.

The New Neighbors Campaign was developed by the Mayor's Office of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights; the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, and the Chicago Department of Public Health – along with partners ChicagoCares, the Chicago Refugee Coalition, and AmeriCorps VISTA.

"The New Neighbors Campaign embodies Chicago's spirit of unity and compassion. By incorporating volunteers through trusted mutual aid partners in a defined and secure way, we are able to serve this vulnerable population," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release, "and through fostering collaboration among community members, mutual aid groups, aldermanic offices, and city agencies, we are creating pathways for new arrivals to thrive and contribute to our vibrant tapestry of cultures."

The New Neighbors Campaign will connect volunteers to service opportunities both in and out of shelters by using a website called "The Hub."

Recently, there has been a lot of frustration with people who want to help, but do not know how.

"The Hub is a centralized platform designed to manage volunteer intake, distribution, and management," said Chicago Refugee Coalition founder Connor Mautner. "It was designed in-house and launched in October 2023. Now it has nearly 1,000 active volunteers

Meanwhile, ChicagoCares will work to build connections and support networks across the city's South and West sides, while AmeriCorps VISTA members will help nonprofits and other public agencies facilitate volunteer service, the Mayor's office said.

Also, the Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday that it is making an effort to hire more migrants for jobs in the district.