Flash mob of 200 teens gathers in Cicero, nearby shooting leaves one injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cicero Police are investigating after a flash mob of teens gathered in the area and a shooting took place nearby Sunday evening.

According to Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the town, about 200 teens gathered in a parking lot in front of the AMC Theater near the southeast corner of 22nd and Cicero. Police were on scene investigating Sunday evening.

A shooting took place about a block west in the Aldi parking lot. This incident appears to have taken place while teens were being dispersed from the group and walking through the parking lot.

One teenager was injured.

This is a developing story.