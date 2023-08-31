In Cicero, an effort to bridge the digital divide for Hispanic residents

CHICAGO (CBS) – The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the so-called digital divide, a lack of computer and technology skills, particularly in Hispanic communities.

In a story you'll see only on CBS 2, Investigator Megan Hickey dug into a solution that's helped in other parts of the country and is coming to Cicero.

They might be computer skills that come second nature to some, but the pandemic made it glaringly obvious that many Cicero residents are behind the digital eight ball.

And it wasn't just school-age kids grappling with remote learning.

"We noticed that within schools, communication, our parents have no infrastructure and no knowledge how to access it or their email," said Esteban Rodriguez, of the nonprofit Corazon Community Services. "They couldn't respond."

It's an issue found in predominately Hispanic communities across the country. While Latinos make up 14% of the workforce, they represent 35% of workers who lack digital skills. The latest U.S. Census data show 87% of Cicero's more than 61,000 residents identified as Hispanic or Latino.

The Hispanic Federation's Sian Du'Prey explained the ripple effects.

"How can they negotiate their job salary?" Du'Prey said. "How can they build a resume? How can they build a cover letter if they don't have the ability to use a Google Doc?"

In 2022, the streetwear company SNIPES funded a special computer lab in New York City to tackle exactly that problem. It was so successful that they expanded to Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Jersey, and now Cicero. They are partnering up with the Hispanic Foundation and Corazon Community Services.

"There are 10 computers in this lab, but those skills are going to be taught to their children," said Su'Prey. "Those skills are going to be taught to their cousins and siblings."

The opportunity to grow this project isn't just a dream. Congress pledged $65 billion toward expanding internet access in communities like Cicero. So, this pilot program will be a great lab to study.

Rodriguez said they've gotten interest from people of all ages and as many jobs transition to more and more digital responsibilities, he knows his community will rise to the occasion.

"Cicero is getting on the map with a lot of support," he said.

Du'Prey added, "We need to make sure our children do not fall behind and definitely our communities of color cannot fall behind either."

They're trying to close the divide, one click at a time.