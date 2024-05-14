Cicada emergence imminent in Chicago as soil temperature reaches 64 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's soil temperature has reached 64 degrees, is it time for cicadas?

When it comes to the imminent cicada emergence, meteorologist Ed Curran said, "It's up to the cicadas."

Tuesday May 14. Could it be? The 8” underground cicada temp is 64°, 8 mi NE of ORD. They like to come out to play at 64°. A cold day today could steal a degree- now, it’s up to the cicadas! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zCPCyBvedY — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 14, 2024

Curran's digital thermometer measured 8 inches underground to find the soil temperature needed for emergence.

He warned cooler weather on Tuesday could take a degree away from the soil.

Elmhurst residents have reported seeing cicada emergence as early as Monday night.

Two different broods of cicadas are expected to emerge in different parts of Illinois and around the country. They'll spend most of their time above ground reproducing and laying eggs.

How long will cicadas be around in Illinois?

Periodical cicadas spend most of their time living underground feeding on tree roots. They begin to emerge above ground once the soil warms enough, usually around late May or early June.

Adult cicadas will spend most of their time above ground reproducing, according to the University of Illinois. The male cicadas will start singing four or five days after they emerge.

After mating, the female cicadas will lay their eggs, about 500 to 600 each.

Then, after about a month, the adult cicadas will begin to die.