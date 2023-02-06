Boy, 13, brought loaded gun to Chute Middle School in Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evanston police are questioning a 13-year-old boy, after investigators say he brought a loaded gun to school on Monday.

Police said, around 11 a.m., officers responded to Chute Middle School, 1400 Oakton St., after a student was seen showing a handgun to classmates.

School officials recovered the loaded handgun without incident, and police seized the gun and took the student to the Evanston police station for further investigation.

The school was briefly placed on soft lockdown after learning about the gun, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Police said there is no evidence of any threat against students or school officials.