Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 13, brought loaded gun to Chute Middle School in Evanston

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evanston police are questioning a 13-year-old boy, after investigators say he brought a loaded gun to school on Monday.

Police said, around 11 a.m., officers responded to Chute Middle School, 1400 Oakton St., after a student was seen showing a handgun to classmates.

School officials recovered the loaded handgun without incident, and police seized the gun and took the student to the Evanston police station for further investigation.

The school was briefly placed on soft lockdown after learning about the gun, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Police said there is no evidence of any threat against students or school officials.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 1:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.