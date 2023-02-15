Chicago church gives out hot meals for Valentine's Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side church is spreading love this valentine's day, by caring for people who are experiencing homelessness.
For more than five years now, the Good Hope Freewill Baptist Church in East Garfield Park has been opening its doors on Valentine's Day.
They gave hot meals and hygiene kits to people in need. Volunteers also drove to five different shelters to hand out donations.
