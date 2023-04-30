Chuck E. Cheese hosting sensory-sensitive hours for World Autism Month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- April is World Autism Month.
Today, Chuck E. Cheese wants to make sure every child has the chance to have fun.
They're hosting a sensory-sensitive Sunday at all of their locations.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., children with autism and other sensory needs are invited to come out and play without distractions from excessive lights and noises.
The venue will resume regular operations at 11 a.m.
