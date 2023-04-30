Watch CBS News
Chuck E. Cheese hosting sensory-sensitive hours for World Autism Month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- April is World Autism Month.

Today, Chuck E. Cheese wants to make sure every child has the chance to have fun.

They're hosting a sensory-sensitive Sunday at all of their locations.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., children with autism and other sensory needs are invited to come out and play without distractions from excessive lights and noises.

The venue will resume regular operations at 11 a.m. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

