Man charged with "daring" child to send him sexually explicit pictures in Chicago's western suburbs

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Batavia man was charged Tuesday with offering to pay a child to send him sexually explicit pictures on his cell phone.

Christopher Narup, 27, has been charged with one count each of child luring, sexual exploitation of a child, and grooming, according to Batavia police.

Police said the child's parents notified officers on Thursday that they had found sexually provocative messages on the child's cell phone.

The parents gave police Narup's name and description, and investigators determined he and the child first had contact six years ago, police said.. Since then, they met at various parks near Batavia, and later exchanged phone numbers and began communicating through text messages.

Later, Narup began "daring" the child to commit various acts, and eventually dared the child to send him pictures of a sexual nature, and offered to pay the victim for the pictures, police said.

Narup was arrested on Tuesday, and was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday in Kane County.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 1:41 PM CST

