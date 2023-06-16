Christopher Morel homers as Chicago Cubs beat Baltimore Orioles 10-3 for 4th straight win

Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Friday for their fourth straight win.

Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory.

Chicago (32-37) has won six of seven, and the four-game win streak matched its season high.

Baltimore (43-26) had won six of seven. But Cole Irvin (1-3) was pulled in the fifth, and the bullpen faltered in a three-game series opener.

Mike Baumann issued consecutive walks beginning the sixth, and runners advanced on Cionel Pérez's balk ahead of pinch-hitter Ian Happ's two-run single. Morel made it 8-2 with a two-run double off Reed Garrett with two outs, and Seiya Suzuki added an RBI single.

Chicago, in all-blue uniforms with "Wrigleyville" across the chest, finished with 12 hits for its fourth straight game in double digits.

Ryan O'Hearn had three hits for Baltimore, and Austin Hays collected two hits and two RBIs. O'Hearn is batting .396 (21 for 53) in his last 16 games.

Chicago jumped in front on Amaya's first homer at Wrigley Field, a leadoff drive to left in the third. The catching prospect made his big league debut in May and connected for his first homer June 4 at San Diego.

Irvin retired the next two batters before Swanson and Morel combined for the sixth set of back-to-back homers for Chicago this season. It was the seventh homer for Swanson, and No. 12 for Morel.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (vertigo) is "starting to feel a little bit better," manager Brandon Hyde said. "But he's still a little bit under the weather." Mountcastle was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Cubs: RHP Codi Heuer (recovery from Tommy John surgery) is scheduled for another rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa this weekend. ... LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) was slated to play catch on Friday for the second straight day.

UP NEXT

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (6-2, 2.65 ERA) returns on Saturday. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 3 with a strained left forearm. Right-hander Kyle Gibson (8-3, 3.90 ERA) takes the mound for the Orioles. Gibson is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his last five starts.

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports