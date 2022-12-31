Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville open for one last day Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before saying goodbye to 2022, you've got one more day to enjoy the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville.

The Aurora and Daley Plaza markets wrapped up early last week ahead of the winter storm.

But for one last day, the Wrigleyville market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Gallagher Way.

That's on the North Side of the city right near Clark and Waveland Avenue.