Christkindlmarket to begin in just three months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's still summer, so and the time of year when Daley Plaza is transformed into a winter wonderland seems far off.

But it's not really. We are only a little more than three months away from the grand opening of Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza.

All three Christkindlmarkets – at Daley Plaza, at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field, and at RiverEdge Park in Aurora – are set to open Nov. 17.

The locations in Daley Plaza and Aurora will close on Christmas Eve, but the one next to Wrigley Field will stay open through New Year's Eve.

The Daley Plaza location is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve.

The Wrigleyville location is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Dec. 28.

Last year, visitors to Wrigley Field also enjoyed carnival rides and games, the Gallagher Ice Rink and ice bumper cars, a lodge with hot and cold beverages, and a row of private chalets right on the ballfield. Plans for Winterland will be made available at a later time at the Gallagher Way website.

The Aurora Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 18, to Wednesday, Dec. 20, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

More details will be available in the weeks to come on the Christkindlmarket website.