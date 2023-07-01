Christ Our Hope Parish hosting healing mass honoring Highland Park parade vicitms

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It has nearly been one year since the tragic Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park.

There is a mass of healing for the community on Saturday.

Christ Our Hope Parish is hosting the mass at its Immaculate Conception Church near Deerfield and Green Bay roads.

The pastor will bless a tree planted in memory of those killed in the shooting.

If you're not able to attend the 5 p.m. mass in person, the service will be live-streamed as well.