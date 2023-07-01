Watch CBS News
Local News

Christ Our Hope Parish hosting healing mass honoring Highland Park parade vicitms

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Church hosting healing mass honoring parade victims in Highland Park
Church hosting healing mass honoring parade victims in Highland Park 00:27

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It has nearly been one year since the tragic Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park.

There is a mass of healing for the community on Saturday.

Christ Our Hope Parish is hosting the mass at its Immaculate Conception Church near Deerfield and Green Bay roads.

The pastor will bless a tree planted in memory of those killed in the shooting.

If you're not able to attend the 5 p.m. mass in person, the service will be live-streamed as well.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 9:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.