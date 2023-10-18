Chopper 2 makes emergency landing after striking bird in Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chopper 2 narrowly avoided a disaster thanks to some incredible piloting, after a bird strike forced an emergency landing on Wednesday.

Pilot Mike Sypien was flying the CBS 2 news helicopter back to Chicago from a routine maintenance check in Kenosha, Wisconsin, when a bird struck the helicopter around 11:15 a.m.

A seagull shattered the windscreen, and struck Sypien in the face.

Sypien was able to keep the helicopter aloft, and avoided nearby power lines to land safely in a field in Pleasant Prairie, not far from Kenosha.

Sypien suffered some abrasions, but otherwise was not seriously injured. Photographer Paul Buscemi was in the back of the helicopter at the time, but was not hurt.

Both of them were shaken up, and were being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said, while smaller birds like starlings or sparrows would just bounce off the windscreen if they were to hit a helicopter in midflight, larger birds like seagulls could crash right through if flying at just the right angle, if the helicopter is traveling at nearly 100 mph.

According to FAA data, 84 bird strikes involving aircraft have been reported in Wisconsin so far this year, and 225 were reported in 2022. In Illinois, 323 bird strikes have been reported to the FAA this year, and 643 were reported in 2022.