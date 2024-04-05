Raise a pint as "The Choir of Man" plays at Chicago's Apollo Theater

"The Choir of Man" plays in Chicago and 2's Got Your Ticket

CHICAGO (CBS) — Raise a glass and cheer as a group of regular guys at the corner bar musically reveal much more about themselves than you'd expect.

The "Choir of Man" plays at Chicago's Apollo Theater. CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole spoke to the director and co-creator of the show about how audiences are resonating with the international hit.

The production is joyful and surprising and has been pleasing audiences in London's West End.

Set in a functioning pub, a group of burly men sing their way through pop, folk, and rock anthems. They may seem like stereotypes initially, but ultimately, they reveal more than meets the eye.

"The idea of "Choir of Man" came from a conversation in a beer garden. My friend turned to me and said, 'Nick, I got an idea for a show. And it's going to be called 'Choir of Man.' And we should make it together," said producer, director, and co-creator Nic Doodson.

He said it should be set at a barbecue, singing songs. Doodson tweaked the location and had them in a pub.

"And it all came from there," he said. "A single conversation in a beer garden."

Doodson said he didn't know it would have the impact it did with audiences everywhere.

"I never imagined that we would find ourselves here, some seven years later, in Chicago, opening the show here," Doodson said. "It's been playing two years in the West End. We toured America several times. We played the Sydney Opera House three times. It's beyond our wildest dreams."

Doodson said the appeal of the show is simple.

"It's an unashamedly, feel-good show that talks about community. The fact that we are better together than we are apart," he said.

"The Choir of Man" is at the Apollo Theater through May 26.