Chlorine leak follows crash in Naperville

Chlorine leak follows crash in Naperville

Chlorine leak follows crash in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a chlorine leak following an accident in Naperville Wednesday evening.

A car crashed into a tank containing the chemical in a clubhouse on Chinaberry Lane in the Ashwood Park subdivision.

Crews late Wednesday were working to contain the leak.

There was no word of any injuries.