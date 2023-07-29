Watch CBS News
Chinatown Summer Fair lasts through Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nothing says summertime in Chicago like a neighborhood festival.

The Chinatown Summer Fair is back starting Saturday.

Families can enjoy a celebration of Eastern culture featuring live music, food, shopping, and activities for all age groups.

The festival will open from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

You'll find it on Wentworth Avenue between Cermak and 24th Place. 

