Chilly weekend for Chicago area ushered in with sunny skies

By David Yeomans

Chicago will enjoy a crisp and sunny weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) — Pleasant but chilly weather is forecast for the weekend after a week and a half of warmer-than-normal temperatures. 

In the wake of Thursday night's cold front, gusty west winds usher in crisp, dry air. Clouds increase briefly Friday evening but thin out again overnight.

Saturday and Sunday morning's forecast low temperatures dip into Chicago's middle and upper 30s. 

Clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to dip to near-freezing in places like Aurora, De Kalb, and McHenry.

CBS 2 is tracking a First Alert on the next storm coming to the Chicago area, which is forecast to bring rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday. 

While this system does not have a significant threat of severe weather, stay with the CBS 2 First Alert Weather team as we gather new data over the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. West winds 15-25 mph. Low: 37 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 52 degrees.

Sunday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny. High: 61 degrees.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 1:25 PM CDT

