Chilly sunshine in Chicago for Sunday, ahead of high winds on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be chilly yet sunny for the city.

Highs will top out near 30 degrees, but since it'll be breezy, feels-like temperatures throughout the afternoon will primarily be in the teens. Overnight winds will pick up with gusts near 25 mph. Low tonight of 19 with clear skies.

Winds will become even more aggressive on Monday, with gusts near 40 mph. The high winds from the southwest will help our temperatures stay in the 40s. Expect above-average temperatures, mainly in the 40s, all week long.

The next chance of shower activity will come Friday into the start of the day on Saturday.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Sun and clouds. High of 29.

TONIGHT: Winds pick up, with a low of 19. Mostly clear.

TOMORROW: Gusty winds toward 40 miles per hour. High of 45.

