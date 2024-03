CHICAGO (CBS)-- A chilly day is ahead before milder conditions arrive in Chicago.

Monday's high temperatures will be near 38 degrees with passing flurries and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be near freezing on Monday night.

A breezy and milder day is ahead Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s for the first day of spring. Spring begins at 10:06 p.m.

By Wednesday, temperatures in the 40s and linger for the rest of the week.