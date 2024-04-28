Child safety seminar teaches Chicago kids valuable lessons

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, children learned very valuable lessons about staying safe in frightening circumstances. The LifeTough Kids Boxing Club hosted its 28th child safety seminar.

There were simulations of events with child safety in mind.

The kids learned their loud voices could be their best defense if someone tries to nab them.

Kidnapping scenarios were just one part of the day's event. There was also instruction on internet safety, drugs and sexual assault.

They also took part in an active shooter scenario. Role players had airsoft guns to mimic the sound of real gunfire. Among other things, the kids were taught how to find a safe exit.

The event was for kids from 6 to 18 years old.

LifeTough Kids Boxing Club is an all-volunteer organization run by police, firefighters, veterans and first responders.