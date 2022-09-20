Aunt pushed 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, sources say

3-year-old boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by aunt, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by his aunt, according to police sources.

Sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards that police have surveillance video showing the boy's aunt pushing him into the water.

Police have said a person of interest is now being questioned by detectives, after the child went into the water along the north end of Navy Pier around 1 p.m.

The boy was pulled out of the water around 1:40 p.m., and a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the little boy remained in very critical condition at Lurie Monday night. Police said the little boy is still in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile late Monday night, you could still find police lights flickering in the dark along the northeastern section of Navy Pier, where investigators continue to focus their attention.

Hours earlier, a frantic call came in to 911. Someone spotted a child floating on his back in Lake Michigan near a light pole – and then he went underwater.

Divers quickly jumped in and rescued the 3-year-old from the water.

It's unclear how the boy managed to get over the barriers along the pier, and then tumble several feet into the water.

Police originally said the preliminary investigation showed the boy's fall was accidental. But after asking questions and talking to those at or near the pier, they are now saying it is unclear how the child ended up in the water – and they are not ready to call it an accident just yet.

As police looked for clarity, there were many unanswered questions. Did the boy slip away? And most importantly, how did the child end up in Lake Michigan?

It's also unknown if the boy hit his head on anything when he fell over, or how long he was underwater before divers pulled him out.

After the boy was pulled out of the water, police set up a crime scene along the north end of Navy Pier, with part of the pier blocked off with red crime scene tape.

Police said the child was with a guardian at the time he fell into the water.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and police confirmed late Monday that they are questioning a person of interest.

Radio communications indicated that police were putting the boy's aunt into a squad car after the boy was rescued. It was not clear whether the aunt was the one being questioned Monday night.

Navy Pier issued the following statement Monday night: "Navy Pier is deeply saddened to learn about the injury of a child pulled from the water this afternoon. We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones."