Child falls from Near South Side building, hospitalized in critical condition

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A toddler is in critical condition after falling from a building in Bronzeville on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 500 block of East 33rd Place where there is a multi-story apartment complex. A female toddler was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The girl's exact age was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 12:48 PM

