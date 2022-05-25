Child dead in Roseland apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child is dead after a fire Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the Roseland neighborhood.

Chicago firefighters responded to the fire in a courtyard apartment building at 11035 S. King Dr.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, there were heavy flames upon arrival.

Still and box 11035 King Drive. Courtyard building heavy fire blowing out. Fire now out. One child found after extensive search. Resuscitation attempt failed. Child said to be toddler pic.twitter.com/nfa4RfQxED — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 25, 2022

One child was found unresponsive after an extensive search of the building, and attempts to resuscitate the child failed, according to the Fire Department.

The child's age and gender were not immediately available, but the Fire Department said the child appeared to be a toddler.