Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers linger Wednesday morning, warmup by mid day

CHICAGO (CBS)--Showers and thunderstorms will linger Wednesday morning before temperatures warm to near 80 degrees.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Above-average warmth lasts through the start of the weekend.