Chicago's southern suburbs are closer to getting an airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The south suburbs are closer to getting an airport.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the South Suburban Airport Act, which requires the Department of Transportation to find private developers who want to finance and build a new airport.

The airport would be near Peotone, between Chicago and Kankakee.

But officials said the economic effects would be felt throughout the southern suburbs.

The new law requires IDOT to find possible developers in the first half of next year.