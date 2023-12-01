Watch CBS News
Chicago's seniors get into the holiday spirit at the Cultural Center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Seniors celebrate the holidays at Chicago Cultural Center party
Seniors celebrate the holidays at Chicago Cultural Center party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holidays can be a tough time of year for many of Chicago's seniors.

That's why on Friday, the city encouraged seniors to put on their dancing shoes and come party.

It was a day of dancing, games, and making new friends at the Chicago Cultural Center.

The Department of Family and Support Services hosted the senior holiday party, to spread holiday joy and encourage seniors to stay connected in the community.

Even Mayor Brandon Johnson stopped by to get in on the fun.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 6:17 PM CST

