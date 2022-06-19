Chicago's Museum of African American History changes name to the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Chicago's Museum of African American History changes name to tje DuSable Black History Museum and Ed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After more than 60 years, Chicago's beloved Museum of African American History is entering a new era with a new name. It is now the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

The museum also has a new, modern logo.

Officials say the new name and look reaffirm DuSable's committment to educating all people about Black history, culture and experience.

Lots of museum fans were on hand Saturday to celebrate the new era with cheers, music and dance.

The DuSable Black History Musuem and education center is the nations first independent museum of Black history.