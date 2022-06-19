Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Museum of African American History changes name to the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Museum of African American History changes name to tje DuSable Black History Museum and Ed
Chicago's Museum of African American History changes name to tje DuSable Black History Museum and Ed 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After more than 60 years, Chicago's beloved Museum of African American History is entering a new era with a new name. It is now the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. 

The museum also has a new, modern logo. 

Officials say the new name and look reaffirm DuSable's committment to educating all people about Black history, culture and experience. 

Lots of museum fans were on hand Saturday to celebrate the new era with cheers, music and dance. 

The DuSable Black History Musuem and education center is the nations first independent museum of Black history. 

First published on June 19, 2022 / 1:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.