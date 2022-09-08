Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Midway Airport named the worst in the U.S. for flight delays

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Midway Airport in Chicago named worst in U.S. for flight delays
Midway Airport in Chicago named worst in U.S. for flight delays 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – Midway Airport earned itself a dubious distinction.

It was the worst airport in the country for flight delays this summer, according to new data.

Based on numbers from Flight Aware, nearly 38% of Midway flights were delayed between the end of May and the beginning of September.

That's five percentage points higher than the next-closest airports.

It's not all bad news for Chicago's airports. Neither Midway nor O'Hare cracked the top ten in percentage of flight cancellations.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 6:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.