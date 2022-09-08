Chicago's Midway Airport named the worst in the U.S. for flight delays

Midway Airport in Chicago named worst in U.S. for flight delays

Midway Airport in Chicago named worst in U.S. for flight delays

Midway Airport in Chicago named worst in U.S. for flight delays

CHICAGO (CBS) – Midway Airport earned itself a dubious distinction.

It was the worst airport in the country for flight delays this summer, according to new data.

Based on numbers from Flight Aware, nearly 38% of Midway flights were delayed between the end of May and the beginning of September.

That's five percentage points higher than the next-closest airports.

It's not all bad news for Chicago's airports. Neither Midway nor O'Hare cracked the top ten in percentage of flight cancellations.