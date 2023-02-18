Chicago's Michigan State Alumni Club hosting candlelight vigil for shooting victims tonight

LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- The Michigan State Alumni Club of Chicago plans to gather for a candlelight vigil later today.

It comes as the Michigan State men's basketball team returns to the court for their first game since the deadly mass shooting.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported Michigan State's athletic events start back up this weekend and classes will also begin again on Monday.

This comes just one day after MSU students held a sit-in protest outside of the state capitol building demanding to have their voices heard about gun laws in Michigan.

An important update for you this morning, we have learned one student injured in the shooting has now been upgraded to stable condition in the hospital. Four others remain in critical.

Police are still searching for a motive behind the shooting that claimed the lives of three students.

Later tonight, here in the city, Michigan State Alumni Club will gather for that outdoor candlelight vigil that will be at LaSalle and Kinzie followed by a gathering upstairs at Tree House Chicago.

More information about the vigil can be found here on the event's Eventbrite page.