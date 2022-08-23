Chicago's Meals on Wheels opens new West Side food pantry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For 35 years, Meals on Wheels has delivered food to Chicago seniors and those with disabilities.

Now it's opening a food pantry on the near West Side. "Nourish Chicago" officially launches Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Central West Senior Center at 2102 West Ogden.

Those 55 and older can come every fourth Tuesday of the month to get nutritious food. They're also encouraged to sign up for social activities and programs at the center.

Did you know? 9 out of 10 people served by Meals on Wheels tell us the food we provide improves their health. Hunger... Posted by Meals on Wheels Chicago on Monday, August 22, 2022