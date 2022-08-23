Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Meals on Wheels opens new West Side food pantry

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Meals on Wheels opens new West Side food pantry
Chicago's Meals on Wheels opens new West Side food pantry 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For 35 years, Meals on Wheels has delivered food to Chicago seniors and those with disabilities.

Now it's opening a food pantry on the near West Side. "Nourish Chicago" officially launches Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Central West Senior Center at 2102 West Ogden.

Those 55 and older can come every fourth Tuesday of the month to get nutritious food. They're also encouraged to sign up for social activities and programs at the center.

Did you know? 9 out of 10 people served by Meals on Wheels tell us the food we provide improves their health. Hunger...

Posted by Meals on Wheels Chicago on Monday, August 22, 2022
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 11:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.