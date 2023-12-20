Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Maria Elena Sifuentes housing opens its doors

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Maria Elena Sifuentes housing opens its doors
Chicago's Maria Elena Sifuentes housing opens its doors 00:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders are opening the doors to a brand new housing development on Chicago's northwest side.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined other leaders to cut the ribbon at the new Maria Elena Sifuentes Housing Development in the Albany Park neighborhood.

During opening remarks, Mayor Johnson applauded the work done by organizers and community members.

He also pushed the importance of making sure everyone has access to affordable housing.

"These apartments do just that. Because they provide families and individuals with a place to lay down, to lay down their roots, to create memories, and to start new traditions," Johnson said.

The building, located near Lawrence and Central Park Avenue, will hold 50 affordable units to help neighbors impacted by gentrification. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.