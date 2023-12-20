Chicago's Maria Elena Sifuentes housing opens its doors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders are opening the doors to a brand new housing development on Chicago's northwest side.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined other leaders to cut the ribbon at the new Maria Elena Sifuentes Housing Development in the Albany Park neighborhood.

During opening remarks, Mayor Johnson applauded the work done by organizers and community members.

He also pushed the importance of making sure everyone has access to affordable housing.

"These apartments do just that. Because they provide families and individuals with a place to lay down, to lay down their roots, to create memories, and to start new traditions," Johnson said.

The building, located near Lawrence and Central Park Avenue, will hold 50 affordable units to help neighbors impacted by gentrification.