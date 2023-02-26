Study says Chicago's Loop is fastest growing downtown in U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report has some very upbeat things to say about Chicago's downtown area.

The Chicago Loop Alliance released an in-depth study on the population calling the Loop the fastest-growing downtown in the U.S.

It's also the fastest-growing neighborhood in Chicago.

The report found the number of people living in the Loop continued to grow throughout the pandemic with an estimated total population of 46,000 in 2023.

That's nearly 4,000 more people since the 2020 census.