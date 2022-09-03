Chicago's Labor Day Parade, Eddie Fest returns Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago celebrates its working families today, with the annual Labor Day Parade.

The parade steps off at noon from 104th and Ewing in the East Side neighborhood, and features dozens of floats, along with marchers from dozens of organizations.

The Chicago Federation of Labor hosts the annual parade.

After the parade, everyone's invited to Eddie Fest in Egger's Grove Forest Preserve.

There will food, live music and fun for the whole family.

It's called Eddie Fest in honor of Chicago labor activist Eddie "Oil-Can" Sadlowski -- a steelworker who dedicated his life to fighting for fair wages and safe working conditions.

One of the hosts for the parade is his daughter -- 10th ward Chicago Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski-Garza.