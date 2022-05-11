Watch CBS News
Chicago's KemperSpots partners with CPS to teach kids golf, start golf teams

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago-based golf course management company KemperSports is doing its part to grow the game of golf.

They're partnering with the Chicago Public Schools on an initiative that will allow more kids to learn and begin playing golf, and start teams.

Those participating are excited – and ready to alter the perception of who's on the course.

"Too many people equate like golf with just like, 'Oh, that's not Black people stuff,' like, 'Oh, that's just like, we should be doing basketball and stuff,' and I feel like we need to stop that," said Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy freshman Layla Brooks. "There is no race to a game."

"It means a lot to me, because I played as an individual. I play as an individual at the moment. But now that we're starting to expand our resources and expand golf in general at the school, it's definitely going to be – it's going to be a lot," said Hyde Park Academy High School junior Zell Wilson, "and it's going to like history is going to be in the making."

The equipment the young golfers will be using will be gifted by Callaway, so they will be well-outfitted for their tee times.

