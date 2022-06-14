Chicago's Jennifer Hudson now part of exclusive EGOT club with Tony win for 'A Strange Loop'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's own Jennifer Hudson joined the EGOT group.
The singer and actress took home her first Tony award last night. It was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet.
That means she has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, making EGOT. Hudson produced the new musical "A Strange Loop" which won for Best Musical Sunday night.
The Chicago native joins 16 other EOGTs which include Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and John Legend.
