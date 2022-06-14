Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Jennifer Hudson now part of exclusive EGOT club with Tony win for 'A Strange Loop'

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Jennifer Hudson joins the exclusive EGOT club
Chicago's Jennifer Hudson joins the exclusive EGOT club 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's own Jennifer Hudson joined the EGOT group.

The singer and actress took home her first Tony award last night. It was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet.

That means she has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, making EGOT. Hudson produced the new musical "A Strange Loop" which won for Best Musical Sunday night.  

The Chicago native joins 16 other EOGTs which include Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and John Legend.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 8:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.